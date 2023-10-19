Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Looking to wager on Nugent-Hopkins' props? Here is some information to help you.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Nugent-Hopkins averaged 19:48 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +12.

In 31 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and six of those games included multiple goals.

In 46 of 82 games last season, Nugent-Hopkins had an assist -- and 15 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 35.7% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 58.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.

Their -56 goal differential ranked 26th in the league.

