Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers face off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Nugent-Hopkins averaged 19:48 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +12.

He had a goal in 31 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in six of them.

Nugent-Hopkins had an assist in 46 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists 15 times.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 35.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 58.8% chance of Nugent-Hopkins having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, conceding 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

Their -56 goal differential ranked 26th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.