Sabres vs. Flames Injury Report Today - October 19
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Currently, the Buffalo Sabres (1-2) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (1-1-1) at KeyBank Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET.
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Mattias Samuelsson
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Matthew Savoie
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
Sabres vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Sabres Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Sabres scored the third-most goals in the NHL last season (293 total, 3.6 per game).
- Buffalo was 26th in goals against, allowing 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-4) ranked 19th in the league.
Flames Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 258 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Flames had the league's 19th-ranked offense.
- Calgary allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +11, they were 17th in the league.
Sabres vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-110)
|Flames (-110)
|6.5
