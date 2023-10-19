Currently, the Buffalo Sabres (1-2) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (1-1-1) at KeyBank Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Mattias Samuelsson D Questionable Upper Body Matthew Savoie C Out Shoulder

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sabres vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sabres Season Insights (2022-23)

The Sabres scored the third-most goals in the NHL last season (293 total, 3.6 per game).

Buffalo was 26th in goals against, allowing 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-4) ranked 19th in the league.

Flames Season Insights (2022-23)

With 258 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Flames had the league's 19th-ranked offense.

Calgary allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game), 13th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +11, they were 17th in the league.

Sabres vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-110) Flames (-110) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.