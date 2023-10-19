Sabres vs. Flames: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 19
The Buffalo Sabres (1-2) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected competitive game against the Calgary Flames (1-1-1), who have -110 moneyline odds. The outing on Thursday starts at 7:00 PM ET from KeyBank Center on ESPN+ and MSG-B.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sabres vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sabres vs. Flames Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Sabres Moneyline
|Flames Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-110
|-110
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sabres vs. Flames Betting Trends
- None of Buffalo's three games this season have finished with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Sabres have been a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they won).
- This is the first game as an underdog for the Flames this season.
- Buffalo has had moneyline odds set at -110 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Calgary has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than -110.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.