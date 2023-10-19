The Buffalo Sabres (1-2) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected competitive game against the Calgary Flames (1-1-1), who have -110 moneyline odds. The outing on Thursday starts at 7:00 PM ET from KeyBank Center on ESPN+ and MSG-B.

Sabres vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and MSG-B Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Sabres vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Sabres Moneyline Flames Moneyline Total BetMGM -110 -110 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sabres vs. Flames Betting Trends

None of Buffalo's three games this season have finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Sabres have been a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they won).

This is the first game as an underdog for the Flames this season.

Buffalo has had moneyline odds set at -110 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Calgary has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than -110.

