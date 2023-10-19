The Buffalo Sabres (1-2) and Calgary Flames (1-1-1) square off at KeyBank Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B. The Sabres knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime in their last game, while the Flames are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we project to pick up the victory in Thursday's game.

Sabres vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Sabres 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-110)

Sabres (-110) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Sabres vs Flames Additional Info

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres were 12-7-19 in overtime matchups as part of a 42-33-7 overall record last season.

Buffalo was 14-7-4 (32 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

In the 12 games last season the Sabres registered just one goal, they finished 0-11-1.

Buffalo took five points from the 12 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (2-9-1 record).

The Sabres scored more than two goals in 56 games (40-11-5, 85 points).

In the 33 games when Buffalo scored a single power-play goal, it had a 19-12-2 record (40 points).

In the 41 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Buffalo was 21-17-3 (45 points).

The Sabres were outshot by their opponent in 39 games, going 20-15-4 to record 44 points.

Flames Splits and Trends

The Flames (38-27-17 overall) posted a record of 7-17-24 in games that went to OT last season.

Calgary picked up 44 points (16-13-12) in its 41 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Flames scored only one goal in 15 games, and they picked up two points (0-13-2).

Calgary picked up four points (1-8-2 record) last season when scoring two goals .

The Flames picked up 85 points in their 53 games when they scored three or more goals.

Calgary scored a single power-play goal in 31 games last season and recorded 40 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Calgary was 29-22-10 (68 points).

The Flames' opponents had more shots in 19 games last season. The Flames finished 7-5-7 in those games (21 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 3rd 3.57 Goals Scored 3.15 19th 26th 3.62 Goals Allowed 3.01 13th 10th 32.5 Shots 36 2nd 26th 33 Shots Allowed 27.3 3rd 9th 23.42% Power Play % 19.84% 19th 28th 73.01% Penalty Kill % 82.59% 5th

Sabres vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

