The Buffalo Sabres (1-2), coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, host the Calgary Flames (1-1-1) at KeyBank Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B. The Flames were defeated by the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent game.

Sabres vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-110) Flames (-110) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres Betting Insights

The Sabres recorded a 2-3 mark last season as favorites on the moneyline.

Buffalo put up a 4-3 win-loss record last season when it played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (57.1% win percentage).

The Sabres have a 52.4% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this contest.

Buffalo and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6.5 goals) 51 times last season.

Flames Betting Insights

The Flames were an underdog in two games last season, going 2-0.

Calgary was 3-1 as an underdog of -110 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The Flames have a 52.4% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Last season, 41 of Calgary's games featured more than 6.5 goals.

Sabres vs Flames Additional Info

Sabres vs. Flames Rankings

Sabres 2022-23 Total (Rank) Flames 2022-23 Total (Rank) 293 (3rd) Goals 258 (19th) 297 (26th) Goals Allowed 247 (13th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 61 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 47 (13th)

Sabres Advanced Stats

The Sabres' 293 total goals (3.6 per game) made them the third-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Buffalo gave up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.

They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.

The 63 power-play goals Buffalo scored last season were the eighth-most in the NHL (on 269 chances).

The Sabres were ninth in the league with a 23.42% power-play conversion rate.

Buffalo scored nine shorthanded goals last season.

The Sabres had the league's 28th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (73.01%).

The Sabres won 45.1% of their faceoffs to rank 32nd in the NHL.

Buffalo scored on 11% of its shots as a team (sixth in league).

The Sabres secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Flames Advanced Stats

The Flames had 258 goals last season (3.2 per game), 19th in the league.

Calgary gave up 3.0 goals per game (247 in total), 13th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +11, they were 17th in the league.

Calgary had 50 power-play goals (on 252 chances), 18th in the NHL.

The Flames' power-play percentage (19.84) put them 19th in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Calgary had eight.

The 82.59% penalty-kill percentage of the Flames was fifth in the NHL.

At 50.3%, the Flames had the league's 16th-ranked faceoff win percentage.

The 8.8% shooting percentage of Calgary was 32nd in the league.

The Flames shut out their opponents once. They averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

