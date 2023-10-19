The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. There are multiple ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.

Sabres vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Sabres vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Casey Mittelstadt has been a major player for Buffalo this season, with two points in three games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Oct. 17 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Oct. 14 1 1 2 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 12 0 0 0 0

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Rasmus Dahlin's season total of two points has come from zero goals and two assists.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 at Islanders Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 12 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -286)

Andrew Mangiapane's four points are pivotal for Calgary. He has put up two goals and two assists in three games.

Mangiapane Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Oct. 16 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Oct. 11 2 1 3 2

Noah Hanifin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Noah Hanifin is a key piece of the offense for Calgary with four total points this season. He has scored zero goals and added four assists in three games.

Hanifin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Oct. 16 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Oct. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Jets Oct. 11 0 1 1 2

