Top Player Prop Bets for Sabres vs. Flames on October 19, 2023
The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. There are multiple ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Sabres vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sabres vs. Flames Additional Info
|Sabres vs. Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs. Flames Prediction
|Sabres vs. Flames Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Casey Mittelstadt has been a major player for Buffalo this season, with two points in three games.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Rasmus Dahlin's season total of two points has come from zero goals and two assists.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Andrew Mangiapane Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -286)
Andrew Mangiapane's four points are pivotal for Calgary. He has put up two goals and two assists in three games.
Mangiapane Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 11
|2
|1
|3
|2
Noah Hanifin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Noah Hanifin is a key piece of the offense for Calgary with four total points this season. He has scored zero goals and added four assists in three games.
Hanifin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Oct. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.