Sean Couturier Game Preview: Flyers vs. Oilers - October 19
The Philadelphia Flyers, Sean Couturier included, will play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Couturier's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sean Couturier vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flyers vs Oilers Game Info
|Flyers vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Oilers Prediction
|Flyers vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Oilers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Couturier Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Couturier's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Couturier Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23
- The Oilers ranked 17th in goals against, allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- They had the league's second-best goal differential at +69.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.