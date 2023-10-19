Seth Jones Game Preview: Blackhawks vs. Avalanche - October 19
The Chicago Blackhawks, Seth Jones among them, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Jones' props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.
Seth Jones vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Jones Season Stats Insights
- Jones has averaged 25:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).
- Through four games this season, Jones has yet to score a goal.
- Despite recording points in three of four games this season, Jones has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- Jones has an assist in three of four games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- The implied probability that Jones hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.
- Jones has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Jones Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|4
|Games
|3
|3
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
