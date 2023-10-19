The Buffalo Sabres, including Tage Thompson, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Does a bet on Thompson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tage Thompson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Thompson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 78 games last season, Thompson averaged 17:41 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +4.

He had a goal in 34 games last season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

In 35 of 78 games last season, Thompson had an assist -- and nine of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Thompson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.

Their +11 goal differential ranked 17th in the league.

