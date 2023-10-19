Tage Thompson will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Calgary Flames play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Looking to bet on Thompson's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tage Thompson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Thompson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Thompson averaged 17:41 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +4.

He had a goal in 34 games last season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

In 35 of 78 games last season, Thompson had an assist -- and nine of those games included multiple assists.

Thompson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Thompson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

The Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.

They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.

