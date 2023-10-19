Taylor Raddysh will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche face off on Thursday at Ball Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Raddysh's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh has averaged 16:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Raddysh has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Raddysh has registered a point twice this season in four games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In one of four games this season, Raddysh has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Raddysh's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Raddysh going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 4 Games 3 2 Points 1 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

