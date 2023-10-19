The Philadelphia Flyers, including Travis Konecny, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to wager on Konecny's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Konecny vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Konecny Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 60 games last season, Konecny averaged 18:00 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -12.

In 24 of 60 games last season, he scored a goal -- and six of those games included multiple goals.

Konecny had an assist in 23 games last season out of 60 games played, including multiple assists seven times.

He has an implied probability of 60.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Konecny Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.