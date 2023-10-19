Travis Konecny will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Konecny? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Travis Konecny vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Flyers vs Oilers Game Info

Konecny Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 60 games last season, Konecny averaged 18:00 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -12.

He had a goal in 24 of 60 games last season, with multiple goals in six of them.

Konecny had an assist in 23 of 60 games last season, with multiple assists in seven of them.

Konecny's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Konecny has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Konecny Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers ranked 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

