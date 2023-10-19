Tyler Bertuzzi will be among those in action Thursday when his Toronto Maple Leafs face the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Bertuzzi against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Bertuzzi's plus-minus last season was -8, in 15:16 per game on the ice.

In eight of 50 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Bertuzzi had an assist in 17 games last season out of 50 games played, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 55.6% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Panthers conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league action.

They had the league's 16th-ranked goal differential at +16.

