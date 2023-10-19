The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Tyler Bertuzzi, take the ice Thursday versus the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bertuzzi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Bertuzzi's plus-minus last season was -8, in 15:16 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in eight of 50 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Bertuzzi had an assist in 17 of 50 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

Bertuzzi's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Bertuzzi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Panthers allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

Their +16 goal differential ranked 16th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.