The Philadelphia Flyers, including Tyson Foerster, take the ice Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Foerster available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyson Foerster vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Foerster Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 8 games last season, Foerster had a plus-minus rating of +2, and averaged 16:34 on the ice.

He had a goal in three games last season through eight games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In three of eight games last season, Foerster had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 46.5% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Foerster Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers ranked 17th in goals against, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.