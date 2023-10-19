Tyson Foerster Game Preview: Flyers vs. Oilers - October 19
Tyson Foerster will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers play on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Foerster interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Tyson Foerster vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Flyers vs Oilers Game Info
Foerster Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Foerster averaged 16:34 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +2.
- He had a goal in three of eight games last season, but no games with more than one goal.
- In three of eight games last season, Foerster had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.
- Foerster's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Foerster has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Foerster Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23
- The Oilers ranked 17th in goals against, allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.
