Tyson Foerster will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers play on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Foerster interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyson Foerster vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Flyers vs Oilers Game Info

Foerster Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Foerster averaged 16:34 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +2.

He had a goal in three of eight games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

In three of eight games last season, Foerster had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

Foerster's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Foerster has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foerster Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers ranked 17th in goals against, allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

