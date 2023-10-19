The San Jose Sharks, William Eklund included, will play the Boston Bruins on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Eklund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

William Eklund vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Eklund Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Eklund averaged 15:52 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -5.

He had a goal in two of eight games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Eklund had an assist in one of eight games last season.

Eklund's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eklund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Eklund Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23

The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

They had a league-leading goal differential at +127.

