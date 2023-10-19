William Eklund Game Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins - October 19
The San Jose Sharks, William Eklund included, will play the Boston Bruins on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Eklund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
William Eklund vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Eklund Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Eklund averaged 15:52 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -5.
- He had a goal in two of eight games last season, but no games with more than one goal.
- Eklund had an assist in one of eight games last season.
- Eklund's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Eklund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.
Eklund Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23
- The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- They had a league-leading goal differential at +127.
