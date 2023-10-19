William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. There are prop bets for Nylander available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

William Nylander vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Nylander Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Nylander averaged 18:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +10.

He had a goal in 36 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in four of them.

Nylander had an assist in 35 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 11 of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Nylander Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Panthers allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+16) ranked 16th in the league.

