William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at BB&T Center. Prop bets for Nylander are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

William Nylander vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Nylander Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Nylander averaged 18:32 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +10.

He had a goal in 36 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Nylander had an assist in 35 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists 11 times.

Nylander's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nylander has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nylander Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23

The Panthers ranked 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

Their +16 goal differential ranked 16th in the league.

