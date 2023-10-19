The Edmonton Oilers, Zach Hyman included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Hyman against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zach Hyman vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hyman Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Hyman averaged 19:24 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +13.

In 30 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- and five of those games included multiple goals.

In 36 of 79 games last season, Hyman had an assist -- and nine of those games included multiple assists.

Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hyman Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, allowing 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-56) ranked 26th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.