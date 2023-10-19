Zach Hyman Game Preview: Oilers vs. Flyers - October 19
The Edmonton Oilers, Zach Hyman included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Hyman against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.
Zach Hyman vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Oilers vs Flyers Game Info
Hyman Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Hyman averaged 19:24 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +13.
- In 30 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- and five of those games included multiple goals.
- In 36 of 79 games last season, Hyman had an assist -- and nine of those games included multiple assists.
- Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.
Hyman Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23
- The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, allowing 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-56) ranked 26th in the league.
