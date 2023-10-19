Zach Hyman will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers meet at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Prop bets for Hyman in that upcoming Oilers-Flyers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Zach Hyman vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Hyman Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Hyman averaged 19:24 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +13.

He had a goal in 30 games last season out of 79 games played, including multiple goals five times.

In 36 of 79 games last season, Hyman had an assist -- and nine of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 65.4% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Hyman Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

Their -56 goal differential ranked 26th in the league.

