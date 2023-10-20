In the upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Adam Pelech to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Adam Pelech score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a goal)

Pelech 2022-23 stats and insights

Pelech scored in six of 61 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Pelech produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 1.5 shots per game, sinking 6.2% of them.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Devils were one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Devils shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

