The New York Islanders, Anders Lee included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Lee's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anders Lee vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Lee Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Lee averaged 17:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -3.

He had a goal in 22 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals six times.

Lee had an assist in 19 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

He has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Lee Stats vs. the Devils in 2022-23

The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.

