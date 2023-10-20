On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Andrew Mangiapane going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

Mangiapane has scored in one of four games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Mangiapane has scored one goal on the power play.

Mangiapane averages one shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 50%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 11 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

