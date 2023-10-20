Andrew Mangiapane will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Mangiapane's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Mangiapane has averaged 15:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In one of four games this year, Mangiapane has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

Mangiapane has tallied point in two of four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Mangiapane has had an assist twice this season in four games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Mangiapane's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Blue Jackets in 2022-23

Defensively, the Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-116) ranked 31st in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 4 Points 3 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

