Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders will play on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Looking to wager on Horvat's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Bo Horvat vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Horvat Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 79 games last season, Horvat had a plus-minus rating of -1, and averaged 20:39 on the ice.

He had a goal in 29 of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in nine of them.

Horvat had an assist in 24 of 79 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

He has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Horvat Stats vs. the Devils in 2022-23

The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

Their +67 goal differential was third-best in the league.

