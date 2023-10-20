Brock Nelson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Devils - October 20
Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Nelson in that upcoming Islanders-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Brock Nelson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Nelson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Nelson averaged 18:26 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +13.
- In 28 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and eight of those games included multiple goals.
- Nelson had an assist in 35 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists four times.
- Nelson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.
Nelson Stats vs. the Devils in 2022-23
- The Devils conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- They had the league's third-best goal differential at +67.
