Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Nelson in that upcoming Islanders-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brock Nelson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Nelson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Nelson averaged 18:26 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +13.

In 28 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and eight of those games included multiple goals.

Nelson had an assist in 35 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists four times.

Nelson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Nelson Stats vs. the Devils in 2022-23

The Devils conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

They had the league's third-best goal differential at +67.

