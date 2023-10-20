Can we count on Cal Clutterbuck scoring a goal when the New York Islanders play the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck 2022-23 stats and insights

In five of 49 games last season, Clutterbuck scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Clutterbuck produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 13.6% of them.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Devils were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Devils secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

