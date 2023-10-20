Will Casey Cizikas Score a Goal Against the Devils on October 20?
On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Casey Cizikas going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)
Cizikas 2022-23 stats and insights
- Cizikas scored in six of 81 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Cizikas produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Cizikas averaged 1.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 5.4%.
Devils 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Devils conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
- The Devils shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
