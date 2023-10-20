Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chippewa County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Chippewa County, Wisconsin. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Chippewa County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Cadott High School at Abbotsford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Abbotsford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
