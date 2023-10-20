If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Clark County, Wisconsin, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Clark County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Loyal High School at Reedsville High School