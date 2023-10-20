Should you bet on Dawson Mercer to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders face off on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a goal)

Mercer 2022-23 stats and insights

Mercer scored in 22 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

Mercer recorded two goals and eight assists on the power play.

He posted a 16.8% shooting percentage, taking two shots per game.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. They averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

