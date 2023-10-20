Dawson Mercer Game Preview: Devils vs. Islanders - October 20
Dawson Mercer and the New Jersey Devils will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at UBS Arena. Does a wager on Mercer intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Dawson Mercer vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
|Devils vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Islanders Prediction
|Devils vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Islanders Player Props
Mercer Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Mercer's plus-minus rating last season was +22, in 16:33 per game on the ice.
- He had a goal in 22 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.
- Mercer had an assist in 24 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.
- The implied probability is 47.6% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Mercer has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Mercer Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.
