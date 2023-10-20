Dawson Mercer and the New Jersey Devils will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at UBS Arena. Does a wager on Mercer intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Dawson Mercer vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Mercer Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Mercer's plus-minus rating last season was +22, in 16:33 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 22 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Mercer had an assist in 24 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mercer has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mercer Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.

