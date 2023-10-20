Can we expect Dennis Gilbert scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert 2022-23 stats and insights

Gilbert scored in one of 23 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Gilbert produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 7.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blue Jackets ranked 31st in goals against, allowing 329 total goals (4.0 per game) in league play.

The Blue Jackets did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

