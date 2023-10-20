Currently, the New Jersey Devils (1-1-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Islanders (2-0) at UBS Arena on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 PM ET.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tomas Nosek LW Questionable Lower Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Scott Mayfield D Questionable Leg

Devils vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

Elmont, New York Arena: UBS Arena

Devils Season Insights (2022-23)

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, New Jersey was one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.

Islanders Season Insights (2022-23)

The Islanders' 242 goals last season (3.0 per game) ranked them 22nd in the league.

New York had one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +25, they were 12th in the league.

Devils vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-120) Islanders (+100) 6

