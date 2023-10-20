Devils vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - October 20
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Currently, the New Jersey Devils (1-1-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Islanders (2-0) at UBS Arena on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Scott Mayfield
|D
|Questionable
|Leg
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Devils vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Arena: UBS Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Devils Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, New Jersey was one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.
Islanders Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Islanders' 242 goals last season (3.0 per game) ranked them 22nd in the league.
- New York had one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +25, they were 12th in the league.
Devils vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-120)
|Islanders (+100)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.