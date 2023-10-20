How to Watch the Devils vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 20
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the New Jersey Devils will visit the New York Islanders (who won their previous game) on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
You can tune in to NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN to watch as the Devils and the Islanders hit the ice.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Devils Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Devils scored the fourth-most goals in the league last season (289 total, 3.5 per game).
- Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.
- The 49 power-play goals the Devils put up last season (20th in the NHL) came via 224 power-play chances.
- The Devils had the league's 13th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.88%).
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.3%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|52
|74
|74
|21
|-
|Tyler Toffoli
|82
|34
|39
|73
|32
|41
|58.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
Islanders Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Islanders' total of 217 goals conceded (2.6 per game) was fifth in the NHL.
- With 242 goals (3.0 per game) last season, the Islanders had the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
- Their +25 goal differential was 12th in the league.
- The Islanders had 35 power-play goals (on 222 chances), 31st in the NHL.
- The Islanders scored on 15.77% of their power plays, No. 30 in the league.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.3%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|49
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
