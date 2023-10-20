Coming off a loss last time out, the New Jersey Devils will visit the New York Islanders (who won their previous game) on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

You can tune in to NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN to watch as the Devils and the Islanders hit the ice.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Devils vs Islanders Additional Info

Devils Stats & Trends (2022)

The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Devils scored the fourth-most goals in the league last season (289 total, 3.5 per game).

Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.

The 49 power-play goals the Devils put up last season (20th in the NHL) came via 224 power-play chances.

The Devils had the league's 13th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.88%).

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.3% Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9% Dougie Hamilton 82 22 52 74 74 21 - Tyler Toffoli 82 34 39 73 32 41 58.3% Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -

Islanders Stats & Trends (2022)

The Islanders' total of 217 goals conceded (2.6 per game) was fifth in the NHL.

With 242 goals (3.0 per game) last season, the Islanders had the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

Their +25 goal differential was 12th in the league.

The Islanders had 35 power-play goals (on 222 chances), 31st in the NHL.

The Islanders scored on 15.77% of their power plays, No. 30 in the league.

Islanders Key Players