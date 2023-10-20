The New Jersey Devils (1-1-1) are the favorite when they hit the road against the New York Islanders (2-0) on Friday, October 20. The Devils are -120 on the moneyline to win against the Islanders (+100) in the game, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN.

Devils vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Devils vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Devils vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New Jersey's three games this season have all finished above this contest's total of 6 goals.

The Devils have been victorious in one of their three games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).

The Islanders are an underdog in their first game this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, New Jersey is 1-2 (winning 33.3% of the time).

New York has not been a longer moneyline underdog than the +100 odds on them winning this game.

