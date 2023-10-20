Devils vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 20
The New Jersey Devils (1-1-1) square off against the New York Islanders (2-0) at UBS Arena on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 PM ET on NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN. The Devils fell to the Florida Panthers 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Islanders are coming off a 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.
Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Friday's matchup.
Devils vs. Islanders Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final score of Islanders 3, Devils 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Islanders (+100)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)
Devils vs Islanders Additional Info
Devils Splits and Trends
- The Devils were 52-22-8 overall and 14-9-23 in overtime games last season.
- New Jersey was 19-6-5 (43 points) in its 30 games decided by one goal.
- Looking at the 16 times last season the Devils finished a game with just one goal, they had a 1-14-1 record, picking up three points.
- New Jersey scored exactly two goals in 14 games last season (5-7-2 record, 12 points).
- The Devils scored at least three goals 64 times, and went 51-7-6 in those games (to register 108 points).
- In the 47 games when New Jersey recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 69 points by finishing 33-11-3.
- In the 61 games last season when it outshot its opponent, New Jersey was 37-18-6 (80 points).
- The Devils were outshot by their opponent 31 times, and went 18-10-3 (39 points).
Islanders Splits and Trends
- The Islanders had a 42-31-9 record last season, and were 6-11-17 in games that required overtime.
- New York picked up 36 points (15-8-6) in its 29 games decided by one goal.
- In 16 games last season when the Islanders ended up with only one goal, they picked up five points (1-12-3).
- New York accumulated 14 points (6-10-2) when scoring exactly two goals last season.
- The Islanders scored at least three goals in 48 games, earning 79 points from those contests.
- Last season New York scored a single power-play goal in 26 games and picked up 34 points, with a record of 15-7-4.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, New York was 25-12-4 (54 points).
- The Islanders were outshot by their opponents 46 times last season, and took 45 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Islanders AVG
|Islanders Rank
|4th
|3.52
|Goals Scored
|2.95
|22nd
|8th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|2.65
|5th
|4th
|34.4
|Shots
|30.8
|19th
|5th
|28.2
|Shots Allowed
|31
|14th
|13th
|21.88%
|Power Play %
|15.77%
|30th
|4th
|82.61%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.19%
|9th
Devils vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
