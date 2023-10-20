The New Jersey Devils (1-1-1), coming off a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers, visit the New York Islanders (2-0) at UBS Arena on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 PM ET on NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN. The Islanders knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 in their last outing.

Devils vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-120) Islanders (+100) 6 Devils (-1.5)

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils recorded a 13-11 mark last season as favorites on the moneyline.

In games it played with moneyline odds of -120 or stronger last season, New Jersey compiled a 13-11 record (winning 54.2% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Devils have an implied probability of 54.5% to win.

Last season, New Jersey and its opponent combined to outscore Friday's total of 6 goals 63 times.

Islanders Betting Insights

Last season the Islanders had four wins in the 12 games in which they were an underdog.

New York had a record of 4-8 in games when bookmakers listed them as +100 or longer on the moneyline last season.

Sportsbooks have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Islanders have a 50.0% chance to win.

For New York last season, 44 games finished with more goals than Friday's over/under of 6.

Devils vs Islanders Additional Info

Devils vs. Islanders Rankings

Devils 2022-23 Total (Rank) Islanders 2022-23 Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 242 (22nd) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 217 (5th) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 35 (31st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (2nd)

Devils Advanced Stats

The Devils' 289 goals scored last season (3.5 per game) ranked fourth in the league.

New Jersey allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

Their +67 goal differential was third-best in the league.

The 49 power-play goals New Jersey put up last season ranked 20th in the NHL (on 224 chances).

The Devils' 21.88% power-play conversion rate was 13th in the league.

The nine shorthanded goals New Jersey scored last season ranked eighth among all NHL squads.

The Devils killed 82.61% of opponent power plays, the fourth-best percentage in the league.

The Devils had the 13th-ranked faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 51.3%.

New Jersey had a 10.2% shooting percentage, which ranked 15th in the league.

The Devils shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Islanders Advanced Stats

With 242 goals (3.0 per game) last season, the Islanders had the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

New York's total of 217 goals conceded (2.6 per game) was fifth in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +25, they were 12th in the league.

New York had 35 power-play goals (on 222 chances), 31st in the NHL.

The Islanders scored on 15.77% of their power plays, No. 30 in the NHL.

In terms of shorthanded goals, New York had six.

The Islanders had the ninth-best penalty kill percentage (82.19%).

At 51.7%, the Islanders had the NHL's 10th-best faceoff win percentage.

With a shooting percentage of 9.6%, New York was 20th in the league.

The Islanders shut out their opponents eight times. They averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

