The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Devils vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Devils vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Jack Hughes is one of New Jersey's top contributors (six total points), having collected two goals and four assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Oct. 16 0 1 1 6 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 0 3 3 6 vs. Red Wings Oct. 12 2 0 2 4

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Jesper Bratt is another of New Jersey's offensive options, contributing five points (three goals, two assists) to the team.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Oct. 16 1 1 2 5 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 2 1 3 3 vs. Red Wings Oct. 12 0 0 0 1

Dougie Hamilton Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Dougie Hamilton has two goals and two assists for New Jersey.

Hamilton Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Oct. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 1 1 2 2 vs. Red Wings Oct. 12 1 0 1 5

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Brock Nelson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Brock Nelson's one goal and one assist in two games for New York add up to two total points on the season.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 vs. Sabres Oct. 14 1 1 2 3

Kyle Palmieri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Kyle Palmieri has helped lead the offense for New York this season with one goal and one assist.

Palmieri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Oct. 14 1 0 1 4

