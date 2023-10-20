Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Islanders on October 20, 2023
The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Devils vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Devils vs. Islanders Additional Info
|Devils vs. Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs. Islanders Prediction
|Devils vs. Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Jack Hughes is one of New Jersey's top contributors (six total points), having collected two goals and four assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|0
|3
|3
|6
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 12
|2
|0
|2
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Jesper Bratt is another of New Jersey's offensive options, contributing five points (three goals, two assists) to the team.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
Dougie Hamilton Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Dougie Hamilton has two goals and two assists for New Jersey.
Hamilton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 12
|1
|0
|1
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Brock Nelson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Brock Nelson's one goal and one assist in two games for New York add up to two total points on the season.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
Kyle Palmieri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Kyle Palmieri has helped lead the offense for New York this season with one goal and one assist.
Palmieri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.