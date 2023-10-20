Will Dougie Hamilton Score a Goal Against the Islanders on October 20?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is slated for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Dougie Hamilton find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Dougie Hamilton score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)
Hamilton 2022-23 stats and insights
- Hamilton scored in 20 of 82 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He posted eight goals (plus 20 assists) on the power play.
- Hamilton's shooting percentage last season was 8%. He averaged 3.4 shots per game.
Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. As a team, they averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
