Dougie Hamilton and the New Jersey Devils will face the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at UBS Arena. Considering a bet on Hamilton? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Hamilton Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Hamilton averaged 21:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +23.

In 20 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Hamilton had an assist in 40 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 10 of them.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 52.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Hamilton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.

