Elias Lindholm will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Friday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Lindholm available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Lindholm vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 21:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In one of four games this season, Lindholm has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Lindholm has a point in three of four games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Lindholm has an assist in three of four games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Lindholm goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Blue Jackets in 2022-23

The Blue Jackets allowed 329 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 31st in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-116) ranked 31st in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.