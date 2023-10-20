On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Hudson Fasching going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Fasching 2022-23 stats and insights

Fasching scored in 10 of 49 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

Fasching averaged 1.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 16.4%.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

The Devils gave up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The Devils earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

