How to Watch the Islanders vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 20
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the New York Islanders will host the New Jersey Devils (who lost their previous game) on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Islanders game against the Devils can be watched on NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN, so tune in to catch the action.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Islanders vs Devils Additional Info
|Islanders vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Devils Prediction
|Islanders vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Devils Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Islanders Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Islanders' 242 goals scored last season (3.0 per game) ranked 22nd in the league.
- Their +25 goal differential ranked 12th in the league.
- The 35 power-play goals the Islanders put up last season ranked 31st in the NHL (on 222 power-play chances).
- The Islanders had the league's 30th-ranked power-play conversion rate (15.77%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.3%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|49
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Devils Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Devils had one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the NHL.
- The Devils were fourth in the league in scoring last season (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- With a goal differential of +67, they were third-best in the league.
- The Devils had 49 power-play goals (on 224 chances), 20th in the NHL.
- The Devils' power-play percentage (21.88) ranked them 13th in the league.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.3%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|52
|74
|74
|21
|-
|Tyler Toffoli
|82
|34
|39
|73
|32
|41
|58.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.