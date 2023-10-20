Coming off a victory last time out, the New York Islanders will host the New Jersey Devils (who lost their previous game) on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

The Islanders game against the Devils can be watched on NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN, so tune in to catch the action.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Islanders vs Devils Additional Info

Islanders Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Islanders' 242 goals scored last season (3.0 per game) ranked 22nd in the league.

Their +25 goal differential ranked 12th in the league.

The 35 power-play goals the Islanders put up last season ranked 31st in the NHL (on 222 power-play chances).

The Islanders had the league's 30th-ranked power-play conversion rate (15.77%).

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Brock Nelson 82 36 39 75 40 48 47.3% Bo Horvat 79 38 32 70 37 38 56.9% Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 49 35.6% Anders Lee 82 28 22 50 35 25 54% Noah Dobson 78 13 36 49 49 39 -

Devils Stats & Trends (2022)

The Devils had one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the NHL.

The Devils were fourth in the league in scoring last season (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

With a goal differential of +67, they were third-best in the league.

The Devils had 49 power-play goals (on 224 chances), 20th in the NHL.

The Devils' power-play percentage (21.88) ranked them 13th in the league.

Devils Key Players