Islanders vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Islanders (2-0) take on the New Jersey Devils (1-1-1) at UBS Arena on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 PM ET on NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN. The Islanders took down the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 in their last outing, while the Devils are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Islanders vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-110)
|Devils (-110)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders Betting Insights
- The Islanders won nine of their 16 games (56.2%) when listed as the moneyline favorite a season ago.
- New York was 9-7 (56.2%) last season when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or stronger.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Islanders have an implied probability of 52.4% to win.
- New York and its opponent combined to outscore Friday's over/under (6 goals) 44 times last season.
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils secured an upset victory in four of the nine games they played as an underdog last season.
- New Jersey had 13 games last season as an underdog by -110 or longer, and went 6-7.
- The moneyline implies a 52.4% chance to win for the Devils.
- A total of 63 of New Jersey's games finished with more than 6 goals last season.
Islanders vs Devils Additional Info
Islanders vs. Devils Rankings
|Islanders 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Devils 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|242 (22nd)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|217 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|35 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|39 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Islanders Advanced Stats
- The Islanders' 242 total goals (3.0 per game) made them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- New York allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
- Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.
- The 35 power-play goals New York scored last season (on 222 chances) ranked 31st in the NHL.
- The Islanders had the league's 30th-ranked power-play conversion rate (15.77%).
- New York scored six shorthanded goals last season.
- The Islanders' 82.19% penalty-kill success rate was ninth-best in the league.
- The Islanders won 51.7% of their faceoffs to rank 10th in the NHL.
- New York scored on 9.6% of its shots as a team (20th in league).
- The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. As a team, they averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Devils Advanced Stats
- The Devils were fourth in the NHL in scoring last season (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- New Jersey allowed 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +67 goal differential was third-best in the league.
- With 49 power-play goals (on 224 chances), New Jersey was 20th in the NHL.
- The Devils had the league's 13th-ranked power-play percentage (21.88%).
- New Jersey had nine shorthanded goals (eighth in NHL).
- At 82.61%, the Devils had the fourth-best penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Devils were 13th in faceoff win rate in the NHL (51.3%).
- The 10.2% shooting percentage of New Jersey was 15th in the league.
- The Devils shut out their opponents four times.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.