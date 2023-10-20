The New York Islanders (2-0) take on the New Jersey Devils (1-1-1) at UBS Arena on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 PM ET on NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN. The Islanders took down the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 in their last outing, while the Devils are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Islanders vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-110) Devils (-110) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders won nine of their 16 games (56.2%) when listed as the moneyline favorite a season ago.

New York was 9-7 (56.2%) last season when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or stronger.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Islanders have an implied probability of 52.4% to win.

New York and its opponent combined to outscore Friday's over/under (6 goals) 44 times last season.

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils secured an upset victory in four of the nine games they played as an underdog last season.

New Jersey had 13 games last season as an underdog by -110 or longer, and went 6-7.

The moneyline implies a 52.4% chance to win for the Devils.

A total of 63 of New Jersey's games finished with more than 6 goals last season.

Islanders vs Devils Additional Info

Islanders vs. Devils Rankings

Islanders 2022-23 Total (Rank) Devils 2022-23 Total (Rank) 242 (22nd) Goals 289 (4th) 217 (5th) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 35 (31st) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 39 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Islanders Advanced Stats

The Islanders' 242 total goals (3.0 per game) made them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

New York allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.

The 35 power-play goals New York scored last season (on 222 chances) ranked 31st in the NHL.

The Islanders had the league's 30th-ranked power-play conversion rate (15.77%).

New York scored six shorthanded goals last season.

The Islanders' 82.19% penalty-kill success rate was ninth-best in the league.

The Islanders won 51.7% of their faceoffs to rank 10th in the NHL.

New York scored on 9.6% of its shots as a team (20th in league).

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. As a team, they averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Devils Advanced Stats

The Devils were fourth in the NHL in scoring last season (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

New Jersey allowed 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

Their +67 goal differential was third-best in the league.

With 49 power-play goals (on 224 chances), New Jersey was 20th in the NHL.

The Devils had the league's 13th-ranked power-play percentage (21.88%).

New Jersey had nine shorthanded goals (eighth in NHL).

At 82.61%, the Devils had the fourth-best penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Devils were 13th in faceoff win rate in the NHL (51.3%).

The 10.2% shooting percentage of New Jersey was 15th in the league.

The Devils shut out their opponents four times.

