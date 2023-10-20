Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the New York Islanders-New Jersey Devils matchup at UBS Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Islanders vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Islanders vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Brock Nelson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Brock Nelson is one of New York's leading contributors (two total points), having collected one goal and one assist.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 vs. Sabres Oct. 14 1 1 2 3

Kyle Palmieri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Kyle Palmieri is another of New York's offensive options, contributing two points (one goal, one assist) to the team.

Palmieri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Oct. 14 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Jack Hughes has scored two goals (0.7 per game) and put up four assists (1.3 per game), contributing to the New Jersey offense with six total points (two per game). He takes 5.3 shots per game, shooting 12.5%.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Oct. 16 0 1 1 6 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 0 3 3 6 vs. Red Wings Oct. 12 2 0 2 4

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Jesper Bratt has racked up five points this season, with three goals and two assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Oct. 16 1 1 2 5 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 2 1 3 3 vs. Red Wings Oct. 12 0 0 0 1

