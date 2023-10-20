Top Player Prop Bets for Islanders vs. Devils on October 20, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the New York Islanders-New Jersey Devils matchup at UBS Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Islanders vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Islanders vs. Devils Additional Info
|Islanders vs. Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs. Devils Prediction
|Islanders vs. Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Islanders vs Devils
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Brock Nelson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Brock Nelson is one of New York's leading contributors (two total points), having collected one goal and one assist.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
Kyle Palmieri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Kyle Palmieri is another of New York's offensive options, contributing two points (one goal, one assist) to the team.
Palmieri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Jack Hughes has scored two goals (0.7 per game) and put up four assists (1.3 per game), contributing to the New Jersey offense with six total points (two per game). He takes 5.3 shots per game, shooting 12.5%.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|0
|3
|3
|6
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 12
|2
|0
|2
|4
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Jesper Bratt has racked up five points this season, with three goals and two assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
