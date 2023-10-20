On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the New York Islanders. Is Jack Hughes going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.5 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes 2022-23 stats and insights

Hughes scored in 32 of 78 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

He posted nine goals (plus 22 assists) on the power play.

He posted a 12.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.1 shots per game.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

The Islanders allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL play.

The Islanders secured eight shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.